3-9 kg gold haul at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

A man coming from Kolkata, by the Howrah–Yeshvantpur Super-Fast Express (train no. 02873), was arrested at Visakhapatnam Railway Station and 3.98 kg of gold, valued at ₹1.91 crore, was seized from him by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Visakhapatnam Regional Unit, on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths from the Visakhapatnam Regional Unit intercepted the man coming from Kolkata. After thorough verification, 3983.5 gm of gold, which was in the form of bars and pieces of different shapes and sizes, valued at ₹1.91 crore was seized from him.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the smuggled gold was routed from Bangladesh and was melted and recast into gold bars and pieces in different shapes and sizes and also made into ornaments at Kolkata.

The accused was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and has been remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is on.