Andhra Pradesh

2nd phase of ration supply from April 16, says Krishna district Collector

Krishna district Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Tuesday said in view of the lockdown, the second phase of free ration would be given from April 16 to April 27.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials of the Civil Supplies Department, Mr. Imtiaz said both ration card-holders and volunteers engaged in supply of essential commodities would be given coupons bearing the date and time of the supply of the commodities. The card-holders should collect the ration at the given time. In containment zones, volunteers would supply the ration at the doorstep of the card-holders.

Additional counters

The Collector wanted the fair price shop dealers to set up additional counters and ensure physical distancing. He said people possessing a ration card of other areas could also collect the commodities from their nearest fair price shop.

Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, Sub-Collector H.M. Dhanya Chandra, Civil Supplies Department District Manager K. Rajyalakshmi,and District Civil Supplies Officer Shobhan Babu were among those present.

