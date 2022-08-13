2K run, bike and cycle rallies held in Eluru

Tricolour distributed to beneficiaries of welfare scheme

T. Appala Naidu ELURU 
August 13, 2022 19:47 IST

Eluru district Joint Collector P. Arun Babu inaugurated a 2K run and cycle and bike rallies here on Saturday marking the launch of the three-day ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebrations.

Rallies were taken out in the streets of Eluru town, where scores of locals joined the district officials and pledged to display the national flag on their residences and public places. 

Eluru Municipal Commissioner Sheik Shahid and other officials participated in the rallies taken out between the Municipal office and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue centre. 

District authorities distributed the national flags to the beneficiaries of various social welfare schemes. However, scores of local people voluntarily joined the programme and displayed the national flag on their houses.

