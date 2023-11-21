29.83 lakh fish fingerlings, five lakh shrimp seed released into Godavari at Dowleswaram in Andhra Pradesh

November 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - DOWLESWARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat and East Godavari District Collector K. Madhavilatha on Tuesday released 29.83 lakh fingerlings of various fish species into the Godavari at Dowleswaram in the East Godavari district. The fish seed was produced by the State Fisheries Department at Kadiyam Fish Hatchery.

A total of five lakh shrimp seed, sponsored by the associations of boatmen and fisherfolk cooperative societies, was also released into the Godavari to boost livlihood for those who depend on the fishing between Pattisam and Konaseema region.

Addressing the gathering of fisherfolk and fish sellers during World Fisheries Day celebrations here, Ms. Madhavilatha has said, “At least 5,000 families are directly depend on the Godavari for fish catch. Nearly 3,500 more families are eking out livelihood by selling the fish caught in the river in the East Godavari district”. The fishing activity is one of the primary livelihood options for those living in the islands of the river, she said.

Mr. Bharat has mooted the need to encourage cage cultivation in the Godavari to increase the fish production. District Fisheries Officer V. Krishna Rao, Assistant Director of Fisheries Dilshad and other officials were present.

