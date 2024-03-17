298 polling stations declared as sensitive in West Godavari district, says Collector

March 17, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

District Collector Sumit Kumar on Sunday said that 298 among the 1,463 polling stations have been declared as sensitive in West Godavari district.

Three battalions of various Central forces would be deployed for the elections in the district, where 14.61 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the 2024 general elections. The total female voters are above 7.44 lakh and male voters are above 7.16 lakh. A total of 1,500 State police personnel would also be deployed for the elections in the district.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Sumit Kumar said, “The differently-abled and those who are 85 years and above will be allowed to cast their vote from home as per the new directions of the Election Commission.”