2.98 lakh candidates apply for APEAPCET-2022

The examinations will be held between July 4 and 12

About 2.98 lakh students have applied for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test-2022 (APEAPCET-2022) till the last date of application without late fee on Wednesday. The last date for submitting applications with late fee is July 3.

The examinations will be held from July 4 to 8 at different timings for engineering, while those aspiring to write the Agriculture & Pharmacy examination, will need to face it on July 11 and 12.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur, is conducting the APEAPCET-2022 this year.

The Chairman G. Ranga Janardhana and convener M. Vijaya Kumar said that 2,04,540 candidates had applied for the engineering test; 93,041 for Agriculture and 1,053 for both. The last date for applying with a late fee of ₹1,000 is June 25, with a late fee of ₹5,000, it is July 1, and with a late fee of ₹10,000, it is July 3.

The corrections related to category–2 by the candidates in the filled-in application form would be permitted till June 26 and the hall tickets could be downloaded from June 27. All the applicants had been advised to take the mock test to get familiarised with all the provisions of the online examination.