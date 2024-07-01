2.98 lakh beneficiaries receive NTR Bharosa pensions in Nellore

With over 2.98 lakh beneficiaries receiving pensions on July 1, almost 95% of the pensions, under the NTR Bharosa - social security pension scheme were disbursed in the SPS Nellore district on the first day of the pension disbursal programme.

Local Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and district officials participated in the pension distribution programme and delivered the pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries on Monday, from 5.45 am onwards.

Dr. Ponguru Narayana, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, distributed pensions to the beneficiaries at Yanamala Vari Street under the 13th division of the city. Later, Mr. Narayana distributed pensions at Jenda Street, Kapatipalem and Venkateswarapuram.

Addressing the media on this occasion, the Minister said: “Each beneficiary was given ₹7,000 including this month’s pension of ₹4,000 and the arrears of ₹1,000 each for April, May and June. No one expected this as there are no funds in the State treasury. The pension for the disabled persons has also been doubled to ₹6,000 from ₹3,000.”

“After five years, I see tears of joy in the eyes of the beneficiaries. The credit goes to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who increased the pensions in the very first month of assuming power. He kept the word he gave before the elections. The pension distribution programme was held in a festive atmosphere throughout the State,” Narayana said.

He said, “We will work hard to increase the State revenues. More industries should come to the State. The real estate sector should develop, constructions should increase and all the entrepreneurs should do business in a peaceful environment; only then the government will get taxes which it can utilise for the welfare of the poor.”

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that the State government’s main objective is the welfare of the poor.

He said, “The NDA government has taken an ambitious decision to provide social security to 65 lakh poor people in the State. The previous government had given only ₹1,976 crore, while our government is spending ₹4,400 crore now.”

He said that he had distributed pensions in Sangam, Atmakuru, A.S. Peta, Chejerla, Marripadu and Ananthasagaram mandals under the Atmakuru constituency. He said that all the public representatives and legislators in the district went from door to door and distributed the pension in the district.