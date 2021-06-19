295 new cases, 3 deaths in Nellore

3.80 lakh mothers in the district identified for vaccination: Collector

The number of active cases in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh continued to be on the decline, coming down to a little over 10,200 from the peak of 40,000-plus cases in May.

However, COVID deaths did not abate. Eight patients--three in SPSR Nellore district and five in Prakasam district-- succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday, taking the toll to 1,773. Prakasam district has accounted for 887 deaths while Nellore for 886.

As many as 1,257 patients, including 845 in Prakasam district, recovered while 748 persons, including 295 in SPSR Nellore district, tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Nellore District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu said that as many as 3.80 lakh mothers having children aged below 5 had been identified for the vaccination drive. He asked health workers and people to be alert as seasonal diseases might see a rise in coming days, the symptoms of which are similar to those of COVID.

Reviewing the health situation in Ongole, COVID control Special Officer R.P. Sisodia said though the situation seemed to be turning a corner in the district, there was no room for complacency. Preparing the district officials for a possible third wave, he wanted the health workers to step up testing.

A special vaccination drive would be held with focus on young mothers on Sunday. “Our aim is to vaccinate at least one lakh people on June 20,” said Prakasam District Collector Praveen Kumar.