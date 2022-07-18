2,945 COVID-19 infections in a week reported in A.P.

The State reported 493 COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The active cases tally increased to 2,760 and the cumulative tally also increased to 23,27,073. The death toll remains at 14,733.

During the past day, 215 patients recovered and the total recoveries stand at 23,09,580.

In the past week, between July 12 and July 18, as many as 2,945 infections were reported in the State.