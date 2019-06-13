294 persons killed in road accidents this year

At least 294 persons were killed in 1,053 reported road accidents in the district until May-end this year, according to the police.

The Krishna District Road Safety Committee, chaired by Collector A.Md.Imtiaz, on Tuesday reviewed measures to curb road accidents in the district.

This year, 5,300 drunk driving have been registered. Last year, 289 persons were killed in road accidents.

Mr. Imtiaz has directed the police, the National Highways Authority of India and Transport Department officials to curb accidents and implement speed limits at Kesarapalli, Nidamanuri and Ramesh Hospital junctions.

Moreover, he said, the use of helmets was poor in Machilipatnam and Gudivada in comparison to Vijayawada.

Joint Collector Krithika Shukla and Nuzvid Sub Collector Swapnil Dinakar were present.