294 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Andhra Pradesh

The State reported 294 fresh COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike so far. With this, the State tally crossed the 6,000-mark as of Sunday morning. The death toll has gone up to 84 with two new deaths reported in East Godavari and Kurnool districts, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The tally has gone up to 6,152 and the number of recoveries went up to 3,316 including 131 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is at 2,752.

Of the 294 fresh cases, only two are of foreign returnees and 39 are of migrant returnees and other State cases while 253 are of locals. It is for the first time the single-day tally of local cases crossed the 200-mark.

Meanwhile, the COVID details released by the Chief Minister's Office pin the death toll at 88. As per the State's COVID dashboard, four more deaths were reported in Kurnool district. When contacted, COVID State Command Control Room officials said that it was mistakenly shown as 88 deaths where only 84 deaths occurred.