29 tribal youth held for cricket betting

The racket was based out of a remote tribal hamlet

Police busted an alleged cricket betting racket by arresting 29 persons from Korra Thanda at Chandrupatla village of Vissannapeta mandal in the district.

On a tip-off, a team led by Vissannapet SI M. Lakshman raided Korra Thanda and arrested K. Balu and K. Venu, who were allegedly accepting bets from 27 punters through mobile phones, Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu said.

“The accused, all belonging to the Lambada tribe, were betting on the outcome of matches, as well as on players’ performance, overs and each ball during the ongoing IPL. Cash, mobile phones and a television were seized,” said Tiruvuru Circle Inspector M. Sekhar Babu.

Balu and Venu were allegedly accepting bets from youth in Tatakuntla Thanda, Korra Thanda and other hamlets. A few accused arrested in the racket were earlier apprehended for allegedly brewing and selling arrack, the CI said.

“The modus operandi of the accused is to bet on each player, death overs, and number of boundaries and accept the betting amount online,” Mr. Sekhar Babu said.

A case under Section.3 and 4 of the A.P. Gaming Act has been registered against the accused, the SP said.