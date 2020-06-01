Andhra Pradesh

29 persons test positive for COVID in East Godavari

At least 29 persons, including nine migrants who returned from Mumbai, tested positive for COVID-19 in East Godavari district on Monday, District Medical and Health Officer M. Mallik said.

Of the total cases reported, eight persons belonged to Dwarapudi and had link with Gollala Mamidada village that has become the hotbed of infections in the district. Meanwhile, the village itself reported seven more patients on Monday.

Two persons belonging to Rajamahendravaram and one from quarantine centres at JNTU-Kakinada and two more persons belong to rural parts in the district.

The health condition of all the patients was stable and they were responding to treatment.

