29 persons discharged in Kadapa after treatment

As many as 29 persons, who tested positive and were undergoing treatment, have shown signs of recovery and sent home in Kadapa district, while one was discharged from COVID hospital at SVIMS campus, Tirupati.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Kadapa) K.K.N. Anburajan asked the staff to stay confident and optimistic.

In a message addressed to the employees who were infected in course of discharging their duty and are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said proper treatment and nutritional intake would certainly help them recover fast, citing the recovery of an 82-year-old person in Kadapa last week.

Similarly, a patient from Chittoor district undergoing treatment at COVID-19, SVIMS campus, was discharged on Wednesday, after a 14-day isolation. He was sent to home at Srikalahasti in an ambulance with a suggestion to follow home quarantine.

He was handed over ₹2,000 on behalf of the government.

Food distributed

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) provided homemade lunch to nearly 600 people, who includes the police guarding the streets, sanitary staff and the homeless.

Accompanied by APCOB Assistant General Manager Y. Gunasekhar, the task force in-charge P. Ravishankar distributed food personally cooked by the latter’s wife P. Vinutha at home.

Meanwhile, ‘Seethala Homam’ was performed by scholars of SV Vedic University at their campus on Wednesday, which is part of the arrangement worked out with SVIMS and SV Ayurvedic College to offer a blend of ancient wisdom, traditional knowledge and modern medicine as the recipe for recovery from COVID-19. SVVU Vice-Chancellor Sannidanam Sudarsana Sarma led the proceedings, which were conducted in the presence of Y. Swarnalatha Reddy, wife of TTD trust board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy.