29 held on charge of sand, liquor smuggling in a day

Material used for distilling illicit liquor seized by SEB officials in Kurnool district on Wednesday.

KURNOOL

31 December 2020 00:20 IST

4,920 litres of jaggery wash, 11.5 tonnes of sand seized

In a major drive against the brewing and smuggling of illicitly distilled liquor and illegal transportation of sand in Kurnool district, the Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths arrested 29 persons on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali said that 19 cases were registered with regard to illicit liquor distillation and it transportation, with the arrest of 24 persons and seizure of 10 vehicles.

Advertising

Advertising

The SEB personnel seized 264 litres of country liquor and 40 kgs of black jaggery, 4,920 litres of jaggery wash and 4,218 bottles of IMFL of various brands from Jaggapuram, Santhakallu in Adoni and Krishnakanth Plaza in Adoni town.

Meanwhile, 11.5 tonnes of sand was seized from three vehicles and five persons were arrested on charge of transportation of the stock without authorised slips. Ms. Gowthami Sali appealed to the people to inform the SEB officials in case they come to know about any illegal transportation or sale of sand and liquor by dialling 7993822444. People can also share information on WhatsApp with the same number.