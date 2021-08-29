29% dip in COVID infections in the past fortnight

VIJAYAWADA

29 August 2021 02:13 IST

Testing came down by 15% during the same period

The State reported 19 deaths due to COVID and 1,321 new infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. It was the highest single-day toll in the past fortnight.

The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,10,566 and 13,807 respectively. The death rate and recovery rate remains at 0.69% and 98.57% respectively. The number of recoveries increased to 19,81,906 with 1,499 recoveries last day leaving 14,853 active cases in the State.

Meanwhile, the State witnessed a 29.3% fall in infections and 30.7% dip in deaths in the last fortnight compared to the preceding fortnight. Between August 1 and August 14, 26,016 infections and 254 deaths were reported. However, between August 15 and August 28, only 18,375 infections and 176 deaths were reported.

All the districts except one witnessed a downward trend with at least 8% to 48% fewer infections reported in the last fortnight. In Vizianagaram, which has the lowest cumulative tally, 76% more cases were reported.

Testing also came down by 15.25%, while the change in positivity rate was less than 0.5%.

The number of samples tested in the past fortnight was 8.75 lakh with a positivity rate of 2.09% and in the previous fortnight, 10.32 lakh tests with a positivity rate of 2.51% were conducted.

New cases and deaths

Chittoor reported five new deaths while Krishna reported four and Nellore and Prakasam reported three deaths each in the past day. East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool and Srikakulam reported one death each. Five districts reported no new death.

Chittoor reported 225 new infections. It was followed by East Godavari (218), Krishna (153), West Godavari (142), Nellore (139), Guntur (128), Prakasam (118), Kadapa (67), Visakhapatnam (42), Vizianagaram (31), Srikakulam (30), Kurnool (16) and Anantapur (12).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,85,192), Chittoor (2,37,447), West Godavari (1,74,036), Guntur (1,72,170), Anantapur (1,57,068), Visakhapatnam (1,54,760), Nellore (1,39,805), Prakasam (1,33,332), Kurnool (1,23,768), Srikakulam (1,21,924), Krishna (1,13,390), Kadapa (1,12,423) and Vizianagaram (82,356).