April 09, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh reported 29 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases tally came down to 138 as 23 patients have recovered from the infection.

On Saturday, 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State.