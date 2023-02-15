285 children rescued under ‘Operation Svechha’ in AP

February 15, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

VIJAYAWADA

Officials of various government departments and the NGOs rescued 285 children under ‘Operation Svechha’, taken up from February 9 to 15, in the State.

The operation was monitored by Crime Investigation Department (CID) Additional DG N. Sanjay. Raids were conducted under the supervision of Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, heads of the Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in 17 districts across AP, said CID Superintendent of Police K.G.V. Saritha.

The teams comprising of Education, Revenue, Medical and Health, Women Development and Child Welfare, Labour, Police and NGOs conducted raids on brick kilns, factories, shops, aqua processing units, restaurants, mechanic sheds and hotels and rescued the children, the officials said in a release on Wednesday.

“The children were produced before the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs). Counselling was given to the parents and the children and some were referred to Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and the remaining minors were reunited with their families,” the CID officials said.