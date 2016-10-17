284 paddy purchase centres for EG district

The East Godavari district administration is launching 284 paddy procurement centres all over the district from November 1.

At these centres, paddy would be procured from farmers through the members of the women’s self-help groups and those of the primary agriculture cooperative societies and the Velugu groups. The State government has fixed a minimum support price of Rs. 1,510 per quintal for the Grade-A variety (Rs.1,132.50 per 75 kg bag) and Rs. 1,470 for the normal variety (Rs. 1,102.50. for 75 kg bag.