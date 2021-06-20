283 families living near CM’s camp office get house sites

GUNTUR

20 June 2021 00:12 IST

District Collector Vivek Yadav on Saturday handed over house sites to 283 beneficiaries at Atmakuru village in Mangalagiri.

The families have been living on an encroached land belonging to the Irrigation Department (flood bank) near the Chief Minister’s camp office.

Mr. Vivek Yadav said that house pattas, for two cents each, had been provided to the beneficiaries following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide them an alternative house site, as they had been living on an encroached land.

Advertising

Advertising

The beneficiaries had been brought under Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme, in which each of them would be provided with ₹1.80 lakh.

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said that the beneficiaries should thank the Chief Minister for taking such an initiative. While all others in urban areas were given one cent of land, the beneficiaries had been provided with two cents each.

Joint Collector, Housing, Anupama Anjali was present.