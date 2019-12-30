280 Rythu Bharosa centres will be set up in Prakasam: Collector

As many as 280 Rythu Bharosa centres will be set up across Prakasam district during the New Year to help farmers adopt best farming practices and get best of farm inputs at subsidised rates, according to District Collector P. Bhaskar.

Close on the heels of release of ₹250 crore to over three lakh farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, these centres would start functioning to enable overcome the agrarian crisis.

Integrated labs

In addition to this, integrated labs would be set up in each of the 12 Assembly constituencies in the district, he said while briefing newsmen on the district administration’s plans to make farming profitable. Five seeds hubs would be set up to develop quality seeds for farmers.

Piped water supply

A ₹5,300 crore integrated action plan had been prepared to provide piped water supply to all households in phases, he said, adding that infrastructure in over 1,400 government schools would be developed at a cost of ₹550 crore in the New Year. “We are fully geared up to start English medium in all state-run schools in the new academic year,” he added.

The newly-constituted 854 Village Secretariats would start functioning from the New Year. Wherever necessary rented buildings would be hired for the purpose, he said, adding 104 ambulance units would be stationed in each of the 56 mandals to attend to emergency health cases in rural areas. Permanent assets would be created in rural Prakasam at a cost of over ₹1,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme(MGNREGS). It included a wage component of ₹320 crore.

As many 1.10 lakh persons would be provided with individual houses by coming Ugadi and land would be acquired wherever necessary under land pooling system, he said.