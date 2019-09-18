28-year-old woman found dead at Arilova

A 28-year-old woman ended her life allegedly due to family disputes in Gandhi Nagar area under Arilova Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
The woman was identified as V. Shanthi.
According to sources, there were property disputes between Shanthi's husband and her in-laws for the last few months. On Monday, Shanthi’s in-laws reportedly lodged a complaint at the Arilova Police Station against the couple, after which both the families were summoned and counselled.
On Tuesday morning, family members allegedly found the woman dead in her home. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.
A case of suspicious death has been registered. Further investigation is on.
Those battling suicidal thoughts can contact helpline 100 for counselling.
