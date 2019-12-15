28 workers from T.N. injured as van overturns

Twenty-eight farm workers from Tiruvallur district, including women, were injured, six of them seriously, when the van in which they were travelling overturned at Repalapattu in Pichatur mandal on the Puttur-Chennai national highway on Saturday.
According to information, the workers from Kasireddipeta village near Uthukota of Tiruvallur were on their way to a paddy field in Yerpedu mandal in Chittoor district. The overloaded vehicle overturned while trying to avoid hitting a lorry coming in the opposite direction.
The Pichatur police rushed to the spot and arranged 108 vehicles to take the injured to hospitals in Puttur, Nagari and Tirupati.
“The overloaded vehicle was carrying 29 persons, including the driver. The staff at the hospitals attending to the injured said all of them are out of danger,” a police official said. A case has been registered.
