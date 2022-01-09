28 persons arrested for violence at Atmakur

KURNOOL

09 January 2022 23:25 IST

Situation under control now, says SP

Kurnool police on Sunday arrested 28 persons and registered five cases in connection with clashes between two groups and the attack on police station at Atmakur in the district on Saturday night.

The accused had also burnt a four-wheeler and three motorcycles on the premises of the Atmakur police station late on Saturday night.

At a press conference, Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that now there was no issue at all and the tense situation that prevailed overnight eased and situation was fully under control of the police.

Trouble began after the BJP Atmakur in-charge Budda Srikanth Reddy objected to the construction of a mosque at Padmavathi Nagar and obstructed the work. During this incident, stone pelting happened between two groups and Mr. Srikanth Reddy arrived at the police station to save himself from the attackers.

However, an angry group of youth, particularly youth that followed Mr. Srikanth Reddy, came to the police station and attacked his vehicle, Mr. Sudheer said. The mob burnt a four-wheeler and three motorcycles at the police station. The police opened three rounds of fire into the air to control the situation, the SP added.

The police arrested 28 persons, including Mr. Srikanth Reddy, and deployed 500 security personnel in the town and clamped Section 144.