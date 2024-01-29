28 IPS officers, two non-cadre SPs transferred in Andhra Pradesh

January 29, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government has issued orders shuffling about 28 IPS officers and two non-cadre SPs on Monday.

Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Director General Kumar Viswajeet has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General (Railways).

Atul Singh, Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), has been transferred and posted as ADG, APSP.

CID, Inspector General of Police, Ch. Srikanth, was transferred and posted as IG, OCTOPUS, vice S.V. Rajasekhara Babu, who is posted as SLPRB Chairman.

IGP (Intelligence) Counter Intelligence Cell Kolli Raghuram Reddy is transferred and posted as IGP, Vigilance and Enforcement.

Sarvashresth Tripathi, IGP (Administration) of DGP office, is transferred and posted as IG, CID. DIG, Visakhapatnam, S. Hari Krishna, has been transferred and posted as IGP (Personnel), of DGP office.

Vijayawada Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vishal Gunni, is transferred as DIG, Visakhapatnam Range.

New District SPs

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi is transferred and posted as Krishna SP, vice P. Joshua who is transferred and posted as Chittoor district SP.

Vijayawada Rural DCP Ajita Vajendla is transferred and posted as West Godavari district SP, vice U. Ravi Prakash, who has been transferred.

Srikakulam Additional SP, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Manikanta Chandolu, is transferred and posted as DCP (Law and Order-1), Visakhapatnam, vice K. Srinivas Rao, who is transferred and posted as Vijayawada Rural DCP.