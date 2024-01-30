ADVERTISEMENT

28 gold medals to be awarded at JNTU-K 10th convocation on Jan. 31

January 30, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

KAKINADA

Rear Admiral Sattaluri Venkata Seshachary, Indian Navy (retired), will deliver the 10th convocation address of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) here on Wednesday. 

At a press conference here on Tuesday, JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju said that an honorary doctorate (honoris causa) would be conferred on V. Rajanna, president, Tata Consultancy Services.

“Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will preside over the convocation and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be the guest of honour,” said Mr. Prasada Raju.

As many as 64 Ph.D.s and 28 gold medals will be awarded at the convocation.

