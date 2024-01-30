GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

28 gold medals to be awarded at JNTU-K 10th convocation on Jan. 31

January 30, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

KAKINADA

Rear Admiral Sattaluri Venkata Seshachary, Indian Navy (retired), will deliver the 10th convocation address of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) here on Wednesday. 

At a press conference here on Tuesday, JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju said that an honorary doctorate (honoris causa) would be conferred on V. Rajanna, president, Tata Consultancy Services.

“Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will preside over the convocation and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will be the guest of honour,” said Mr. Prasada Raju.

As many as 64 Ph.D.s and 28 gold medals will be awarded at the convocation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.