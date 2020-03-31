28 from Delhi meet quarantined

The district administration was on its toes on Tuesday following information that as many as 46 persons from the district were among the Jamaat gathering in Delhi.

District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah said that while two persons were not traced, 15 were said to be out of station. Samples were collected from 28 persons and all were quarantined, including eight persons in Srikalahasti and six at Tirupati.

Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta held an emergency meeting with the medical, revenue and police departments here in connection with the Jamaat returnees in district.

He said that the officials on the COVID-19 Task Force duties should immediately launch door-to-door survey regarding the returnees from New Delhi. “All the persons who show signs of COVID-19 should be sent for quarantine,” he said.

The Collector sought the voluntary organisations and officials to coordinate in providing food to the stranded families from outside the State. Mr. Gupta further sought the officials on COVID-19 duties to strictly follow all precautionary measures regarding their health.

Vehicle intercepted

Unlike the previous days of the lockdown period since a week, Tuesday witnessed an uneasy calm at the public places, with crowds voluntarily huddling back home by 10 a.m. as against the fixed time of 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Madanapalle rural police on Tuesday intercepted a milk container, clandestinely carrying seventy-three migrant workers, including women and children, at Cheekalabailu in the district, while on their way to Rajasthan from various places of Tamil Nadu, mostly the textile parks of Coimbatore. They were shifted to government welfare hostel at Madanapalle outskirts and were made to follow social distancing. Steps were initiated to put them under screening. In cooperation with the local voluntary organisations, the police temporarily arranged food for the migrant families.