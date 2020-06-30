2.79 lakh Tirumala darshan tickets released for July

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday released an online quota of 2.79 lakh darshan tickets for the month of July.
About 9,000 tickets of ₹300 special entry darshan have been made available on the TTD’s website. The devotees are free to choose the date and hour of the darshan by submitting their Aadhaar details.
Ever since the reopening of the temple for public on June 8, the TTD has been following a cautious approach in regulating darshan lines by strictly adhering to the health guidelines of the central and State governments like physical distancing, use of face masks and frequent use of the sanitiser.
For the benefit of ordinary pilgrims, the TTD also resolved to provide 3,000 tickets of slotted sarva darshan on a daily basis across its counters at Tirupati. The tickets can be taken a day in advance at the Vishnu Nivasam, the APSRTC bus station and the Bhoo Devi complex at Alipiri link bus stations. The tickets for July 1 will be issued on June 30 (Tuesday).
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the TTD has restricted the number of pilgrims for darshan to 12,000 a day as against 75,000 pilgrims on normal days.
