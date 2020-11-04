278 new cases, 3 deaths in south coastal Andhra

NELLORE/ONGOLE

The death toll due to the COVID pandemic touched 1,060 with three more persons, two in Prakasam district and one in Nellore district, succumbing to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

With this, the toll increased to 573 in Prakasam and 487 in Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Tuesday night.

After a gap of several days, the number of fresh admissions into hospitals outnumbered the number of recoveries slightly in the two districts in a span of 24 hours.

While 272 patients were cured of the disease during the period, 278 persons tested positive, taking the cumulative confirmed cases to 1,21,443, including 61,344 in Nellore district.

The number of active cases stood at 2,766, including 1,465 in Prakasam district, during the period. Recoveries stand at a little over 1.18 lakh of the over 1.21 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Nellore district geared up for the third phase of the sero surveillance in select public health centres, community health centres and urban health centres in Venkatagiri, Naidupeta, Sullurpeta and Kavali from November 4 to 10. As many as 4,500 blood samples would be collected to assess the level of immunity against COVID-19 among people, an official release said.