276 police personnel infected in E. Godavari

KAKINADA

03 August 2020 23:51 IST

3, including SI, succumb to COVID-19 till date

As many as 276 police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 and three, including a sub-inspector, have succumbed to the virus across East Godavari district till Monday.

Four police officials, including Kakinada DSP (Crime) V. Bhima Rao, who recovered from COVID-19, were welcomed by Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

In a release, Mr. Asmi said that at least 92 among the 276 had recovered and 167 personnel were undergoing treatment in home isolation. “We are in touch with every patient, offering timely support for their speedy recovery,” he said.

