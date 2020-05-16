‘27,548 migrant workers in A.P. sent to home States’

The State government has shifted 27,548 migrant labourers stranded in various parts of the State to their native places in different States through 24 special trains of the Indian Railways.

According to the railways, 1.77 lakh migrant workers have been transported to their native places so far.

The police have taken the initiative of accommodating the workers in relief centres and arranging for their travel back home.

“After being engaged in cluster containment work, the AP Police have been involved in shifting migrant labourers to their homes. The police have assisted in their inter-district and inter-State travel,’’ said Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang.

The State government has issued a circular memo facilitating the smooth inter-State travel of migrant workers and appointed Harshvardhan, Director of Social Welfare, as the nodal officer.