275 new 108 units for State soon, says Health Minister

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas said as many as 275 new 108 units would be sanctioned in the State soon, and there was absolutely no dearth of funds regarding purchase of medicines in the government hospitals.

The Minister was speaking to a gathering of medical and paramedical staff and public at P.Kothakota village of Puthalapattu mandal, where he inaugurated the public health centre built at a cost of Rs. 1.3 crore.

The Minister said 108 services were vital for extending emergency health care to the public, particularly in the rural areas.

He observed that the upgraded hospital at P.Kothakota with new infrastructure under the AP Vaidya Vignana Parishad would play a vital role in view of its location besides the Tirupati-Bengaluru national highway, prone to a high number of road accidents.

Admitting that there was severe shortage of doctors in various hospitals in the State, the Minister said steps would be initiated on a war-footing to fill the vacancies through outsourcing.

He expressed happiness that the number of institutional deliveries at government hospitals was slowly increasing. He sought the district medical authorities to effectively use the services of 108 units and bring the home deliveries to zero level. Earlier, he laid the foundation stone for the new PHC building at Irala mandal headquarters, 30 km from here. He said that instructions were issued to undertake repairs at all government hospitals, and to moot proposals for new buildings.