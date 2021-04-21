Andhra Pradesh

2,707 acres to be bought for housing in East Godavari

East Godavari district authorities on Monday decided to purchase 2,707 acres of land for developing residential layouts for middle-class families in urban areas.

In an official release, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said that the land would be gathered under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 with the consent of the private landowners.

The highest of 992 acres of land would be required within a three km radius from the Rajamahendravaram city. In Kakinada smart city, the government is preparing to gather 887 acres of land.

Those keen on selling their land can submit an application to concerned officials including Revenue officials and municipal authorities.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2021 12:50:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/2707-acres-to-be-bought-for-housing-in-east-godavari/article34371100.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY