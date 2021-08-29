2,700 kg ganja seized, two arrested

The police arrested two persons while they were allegedly transporting around 2,700 kg ganja at Koyyuru mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. This is said to be the biggest catch in the recent times. Earlier 3,046 kg ganja was seized by the Sabbavaram police in May 2021. On August 6, around 2,200 kg ganja was recovered in V.Madugula mandal.

Though the smugglers have procured the ganja for about ₹54 lakh from some unknown persons in the interior areas of Visakhapatnam Agency, the market value of the same in some Northern States is estimated to be around ₹2.7 crore, according to sources in the Police Department.

According to Koyyuru Sub-Inspector D. Nagendra, based on credible information, the police have intercepted two vehicles near Cheedipalem Junction and recovered the ganja.

“One accused was acting as a pilot to inform the other, who was coming in another vehicle with a load of ganja. Acting on a tip-off, the two accused were caught,” said Mr. Nagendra.

Mr. Nagendra said that the smugglers were instructed to take the ganja load till Rajamahendravaram, from where some other persons would take control of the vehicle. The final destination is not known to the duo.

Based on the call data records, others who were involved in the ganja smuggling would be arrested, the SI added.

Further investigation is on.