27 special teams formed to curb ganja menace in North Andhra region, says DIG

Visakhapatnam range DIG Jatti Gopinath on Thursday (September 19) said 27 special teams were appointed in the North Andhra region to curb ganja menace and achieve a drug-free status for the region.

He formally launched Sankalpam, an anti-drug awareness programme designed by Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal at a meeting at Miracle Engineering College of Bhogapuram in the district.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mr. Gopinath said that life of students and their family members would become miserable if youngsters get addicted to drugs, including ganja.

He said special teams led by Circle Inspector rank officials would closely monitor ganja smugglers, transporters and users and inform higher authorities for quick action. “We have been striving hard to stop cultivation of ganja in the A.P.-Odisha border region. We could make farmers to shift to other crops by explaining the adverse consequences of growing ganja and allowing others to grow it in their lands. Dynamic check-posts have been arranged in sensitive places to make surprise checks and prevent transport of ganja,’‘ he said.

Around 3 lakh kg of ganja had been seized in the last few months. The A.P. police had been in touch with the counterparts in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Maharashtra to break the supply chain at all levels., he added

Mr. Vakul Jindal said that the district police had been holding meetings in all colleges to create awareness on the adverse impact of consuming ganja, and other drugs.

Along with Mr. Gopinath, Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi and Miracle Software Company CEO Lokam Prasad felicitated Mr. Vakul Jindal for launching the innovative programme to make every student say no to ganja and other drugs.

Task Force circle inspector B. Venkata Rao gave a powerpoint presentation and explained the responsibilities of students.

Vizianagaram DSP B. Srinivasa Rao, college principal A. Arjuna Rao and dean Behara Srinivasa Rao were among those present.