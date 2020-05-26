27 new medical colleges will be set up in State: Minister

Health Minister K. Kali Krishna Srinivas on Tuesday said that efforts were on to set up 27 new medical colleges across the State.

The Health Minister, accompanied by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, inspected the site proposed for setting up a medical college on the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison campus. The district authorities have also identified a site for another medical college near Amalapuram.

Special package

Referring to the lack of strength of doctors in the hospitals in the agency areas of the district, Mr. Krishna Srinivas said; “A proposal for offering special package and incentives will be discussed with Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy soon to ensure availability of adequate number of doctors in the agency areas.”

However, he admitted that many doctors were not willing to work in the agency.

The Health Minister further said that the 30-bed Chintoor Area Hospital would be upgraded into the 100-bed facility which would offer dialysis services. The decision was taken considering the need for medical infrastructure and services in the agency.