27 MT PDS rice seized in Ambedkar Konaseema district

August 06, 2022 20:06 IST

It was confiscated while being transported in a lorry

The Rajamahendravaram Regional Vigilance and Civil Supply Department authorities on Saturday seized 27 metric tonnes of rice supplied through the Public Distribution System on the Alamuru-Jonnada road while it was being transported in a lorry in Alamuru mandal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday.

In an official release, Regional Vigilance SP P.V. Ravi Kumar said that the PDS rice worth Rs.20.30 lakh was being illegally transported and investigation was on to trace the kingpin of the racket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Vigilance authorities have recommended to the Alamuru (Law and Order) police to register a case against the vehicle owner.