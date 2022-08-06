Andhra Pradesh

27 MT PDS rice seized in Ambedkar Konaseema district

T. Appala Naidu AMALAPURAM August 06, 2022 20:06 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 20:07 IST

The Rajamahendravaram Regional Vigilance and Civil Supply Department authorities on Saturday seized 27 metric tonnes of rice supplied through the Public Distribution System on the Alamuru-Jonnada road while it was being transported in a lorry in Alamuru mandal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday. 

In an official release, Regional Vigilance SP P.V. Ravi Kumar said that the PDS rice worth Rs.20.30 lakh was being illegally transported and investigation was on to trace the kingpin of the racket.

The Vigilance authorities have recommended to the Alamuru (Law and Order) police to register a case against the vehicle owner.

