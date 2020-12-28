27 more U.K. returnees test negative for virus

The coronavirus test reports of 27 more United Kingdom (U.K) returnees came negative, in Visakhapatnam district. The Health Department is yet to receive the results of 18 other persons.
The district officials have received information that 218 persons have returned to Visakhapatnam district from the U.K between November 23 to December 24. However, the officials, after scrutiny, found that only 199 belonged to the district and traced 191 of them.
The officials collected samples from 191 persons and sent them for testing. By Saturday, of the 191 persons, reports of 151 persons were out and everyone tested negative. Again, five more persons were traced and their samples were also sent for testing.
“As on Sunday evening, we received 27 more reports and all tested negative. We are yet to receive results of 18 more samples including the five new ones which were sent,” said District Medical & Health Officer, P. Surya Narayana.
Contact tracing
He also said that efforts were on trace to remaining three persons.
“Samples of those who have tested positive will be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune to ascertain whether or not it is the new strain. Their contacts will be traced. Even as they test negative, they need to remain under strict isolation for two weeks,” said Mr. P. Surya Narayana.
Meanwhile, the health officials have been asked to keep a watch on the health condition of all U.K returnees for two-weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath