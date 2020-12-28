27 more U.K. returnees test negative for virus

Results of 18 more samples awaited, says DMHO

The coronavirus test reports of 27 more United Kingdom (U.K) returnees came negative, in Visakhapatnam district. The Health Department is yet to receive the results of 18 other persons.

The district officials have received information that 218 persons have returned to Visakhapatnam district from the U.K between November 23 to December 24. However, the officials, after scrutiny, found that only 199 belonged to the district and traced 191 of them.

The officials collected samples from 191 persons and sent them for testing. By Saturday, of the 191 persons, reports of 151 persons were out and everyone tested negative. Again, five more persons were traced and their samples were also sent for testing.

“As on Sunday evening, we received 27 more reports and all tested negative. We are yet to receive results of 18 more samples including the five new ones which were sent,” said District Medical & Health Officer, P. Surya Narayana.

Contact tracing

He also said that efforts were on trace to remaining three persons.

“Samples of those who have tested positive will be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune to ascertain whether or not it is the new strain. Their contacts will be traced. Even as they test negative, they need to remain under strict isolation for two weeks,” said Mr. P. Surya Narayana.

Meanwhile, the health officials have been asked to keep a watch on the health condition of all U.K returnees for two-weeks.