27 more die of COVID-19 in State

Recovery rate crosses 95% for the first time

The State recorded 3,746 new COVID cases and 27 deaths in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday morning taking the tally to 7,93,299 and the toll to 6,508.

Over 4,739 patients recovered in the past day and the recoveries so far increased to 7,54,415. The recovery rate for the first time crossed 95% and it stands at 95.09%.

The number of active cases at 32,376 currently account for only 4.08% of the total infections reported so far as the death rate stands at 0.82%.

As many as 74,422 samples were tested in the past day and so far 72.71 lakh samples were tested. The positive rate of the samples tested in the last day was 5.03% and the overall test positivity rate further came down to 10.91%.

Break-up

Following is the district-wise break-up of new cases and deaths: East Godavari (677 and 3), West Godavari (519 and 1), Krishna (503 and 5 ), Chittoor (437 and 3), Guntur (396 and 3), Anantapur (301 and 3), Srikakulam (167 and 1 ), Kadapa (166 and 1 ), Visakhapatnam (138 and 1 ), Vizianagaram (134 and 0), Prakasam (127 and 3), Nellore (116 and 3) and Kurnool (65 and 0).

The district-wise total tallies of cases are: East Godavari (1,11,694), West Godavari (80,621), Chittoor (74,931), Anantapur (63,111), Guntur (63,464), Kurnool (58,961), Nellore (58,542), Prakasam (57,325), Visakhapatnam (54,304), Kadapa (50,374), Srikakulam (43,010), Vizianagaram (38,451), and Krishna (35,616).