27% IR for government employees

The State government has sanctioned 27% Interim Relief (IR), pending recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC), to all its employees, including those in the Panchayat Raj, Urban Local Bodies, government institutions receiving grants-in-aid, work charged employees, and full-time contingent employees currently drawing pay in the revised scales of 2015.

As per G.O. Ms. No. 60 issued by Principal Secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat, the IR will be paid at the rate of 27% of the basic pay with monetary benefit from July 1, 2019, and it will be shown as a distinct element of remuneration and adjusted against benefits that may accrue to the employees on account of revision of pay scales and other allowances as a result of the government’s decision on the PRC report.

The IR is not admissible to the officers of the A.P. State Higher Judicial Service, A.P. State Judicial Service, All India Service Officers and those drawing salaries on the UGC, the AICTE, the ICAR and the Government of India scales, contract staff and staff of societies, autonomous institutions and State PSUs and part-time contingent establishments.

It is further stated that the IR will not be counted for computation of dearness allowance, house rent allowance, city compensatory allowance or any other allowances, encashment of leave, pay fixation, pension or gratuity.