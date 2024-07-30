GIFT a SubscriptionGift
27-hour recital of Vishnu Sahasranama at Tirumala to begin on August 1

Around 4,000 devotees are expected to participate in the event being organised by All India Vishnu Sahasranama Cultural Federation

Published - July 30, 2024 06:07 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

All India Vishnu Sahasranama Cultural Federation has announced to conduct ‘Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Akhanda Japa Yagna’, a non-stop mass recitation programme for 27 hours, starting August 1.

The Chennai-based body, headed by retired bureaucrat T.S. Sridhar, has been organising the recitation of ‘Vishnu Sahasranama’ and similar events for the last 45 years. Members of the affiliated ‘Mandalis’ (branch units) from across India have started arriving in the city for participating in the programme.

A ‘Nagara Sankeertana’ (singing while taking out a procession) programme will start at the Tirumala temple’s main threshold at 5 a.m. on August 1 (Thursday), and cover the four streets around, before reaching the Asthana Mandapam at around 6.30 am. Then the thousand names of ‘Maha Vishnu’ will be recited non-stop till 10 a.m. on August 2 (Friday).

As a prelude to the mega event, another recitation event will be conducted on July 31 on the Navajeevan Trust premises at Tiruchanur. Around 4,000 devotees are expected to participate in the event.

