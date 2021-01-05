27 held for organising roosterfights at two separate places in Chittoor

Vigil mounted at forest-fringe villages known for hosting the event

With a week left for the festivities of Sankranti to begin, the police have detected the prohibited activity of organising roosterfights in the rural areas of Chittoor, particularly in the western mandals.

The Rompicharla police on Sunday night arrested 13 persons belonging to various mandals of Chittoor district and Kadapa in connection with organizing roosterfights at a village tank near Bommayyagaripalle panchayat, 100 km from here, and seized four roosters and ₹10,000 from their possession.

Similarly, the Piler urban police took 14 persons into custody and seized 14 two-wheelers and six roosters at Jandla, a village abutting a forest location adjacent to Seshachalam ranges.

Beginning in the month of November, the activity can be seen being organised in the forest-fringe villages and picks up pace as Sankranti draws near, with punters coming from the neighbouring areas and other districts in the State and also from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The eastern mandals of Varadaiahpalem and BN Kandriga are also known for organizing roosterfights. There are clientele who come from not only the neighbouring districts, like Nellore, but also from places as far as Gummidipoondi in Tamil Nadu.

‘The activity has lost its sheen’

A 72-year-old man from Piler, who has been seeing and organising the event for the last five decades, observed that during the last one decade, the prohibited sport had lost its sheen with many youth getting educated and leaving for Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities in search of jobs, while the rest of the younger generation turned busy with agriculture activities and petty trades. “Only a very few people are still interested in this sport. Those training the roosters are also few. Most trained birds are not really capable of enlivening the mood at the venues,” he said.

Sub-Inspector (Rompicharla) Hari Prasad said that the police had stepped up vigil at the forest-fringe hamlets which are famous for hosting the event. “We don’t find the sport being organised at an extensive scale these days. But, still there are cases that come to our notice once in a while from the western mandals,” he said.