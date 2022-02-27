27 A.P. students in Ukraine arrive at Delhi, Mumbai airports

Parents heave a sigh of relief as many reach home

Sai Praveen of Guntur being received by his mother at the Vijayawada airport on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

The parents of the students who arrived home safely from war-torn Ukraine on Sunday heaved a sigh of relief.

Sunday saw the safe return of 27 students, who were stranded in Ukraine. Seventeen of them arrived at the Delhi airport in three batches.

In the first batch, 11 students reached the Delhi airport at 5 a.m. and they include Shaik Farzana Kowser and Rajalapati from Vijayawada in Krishna district, S. Kohima Vyshali from Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district, Chokka Tejaswini from Visakhapatnam, Gowthami from Kadapa, T. Harshitha and P. Jayasree from Madanapalle in Chittoor district, Abhishek Mantri from Tenali in Guntur district, P. Surya Sai Kiran from Kakinada in East Godavari district, Vemula Vamsi Kumar from Guntur, Vellamkonda Sai Skandana from Hyderabad and Goganti Narmada from Kurnool.

The second flight that arrived at 11.30 a.m. brought home Amritansh and Swetha from Visakhapatnam and Lakshmidhar Reddy and Suma of Hyderabad.

Sri Vishnu Mutyala of Tirupati in Chittoor district arrived at 6 p.m at the airport. “Sixteen of them have already reached their homes,” said M.V.S. Rama Rao, in charge of the Ukraine desk set up at the Delhi airport.

Inspector-General, Registrations, Rama Krishna, who received the students arriving at the Mumbai airport, said 10 students who landed at the airport on Saturday, had reached their respective destinations on Sunday.

“From the airports, the State government is facilitating their onward journey with free flight tickets to their respective destinations,” he told The Hindu.

Kavya Sri of Nidadavole in West Godavari district and her mother go through emotional moments on her return from Ukraine at the Vijayawada airport on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

Received by officials

Krishna district officials, including Nuzvid RDO K. Rajalakshmi, Tahsildar Ch. Narasimha Rao, Deputy Tahsildar Srinivas and others welcomed the returnees Sai Praneeth of Guntur and K. Kavyasri of Nidadavol in West Godavari district at the Gannavaram airport.

The family members of the returnees thanked the State government for ensuring the safe return of their wards, the district officials said.