2,695 foreign students enrol at GITAM

GITAM Deemed to be University received a record 2,695 applications from foreign students for the 2021-22 academic year, said GITAM International Student Affairs Director KPC Kishan, in a release on Wednesday.

Mr Kishan said that out of 2,695 foreign student applications, 105 applications are for Ph.D, 550 applications are for PG and 2,040 applications are for UG programmes from 61 countries.

The most popular courses are engineering, pharmacy, paramedical, sciences, management, humanities and law, he said.

He added that admissions for foreign students will be based on ‘PRAGATII’ (Performance Rating of Applicants through Global Aptitude Test for Indian Institutes) which is going to be held on July 25 being conducted by National Testing Agency.