‘2.68 crore will be benefited under PMGKAY in State’

About 82 lakh National Food Security Act (NFSA) ration card holders covering 2.68 crore people would be benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) in the State, said Food Corporation of India (FCI) A.P. General Manager Amresh Kumar. The government allotted 1.34 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice per month for April, May and June for the beneficiaries.

The government achieved 100% target by lifting 3.56 LMT for April and May. During the ongoing procurement season, the government received 21.63 LMT of rice, of which the FCI had accepted 10.33 LMT, and the scheme was being personally monitored by FCI Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) D.V. Prasad, the GM said.

About 14.9 LMT of rice was expected to be received during the remaining rabi and kharif seasons (till September 2020) by the government and the FCI respectively, Mr. Amresh.

About 120 LMT of food grains were being distributed free of cost to vulnerable sections across the country during the pandemic under the PMGKAY. The Central government had ensured that all priority households (PHH) under NFSA got double their usual allocation during the three months with each Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiary getting an extra 5 kg per month over their normal quota of 35 kg per card every month, the GM added.