₹26,772 crore to be given as loans in NTR district

NTR District Collector and the District Consultative Committee Chairman S. Dilli Rao has said that the District Level Review Committee has resolved the annual plan to sanction ₹26,772 crore loans to the beneficiaries of various government schemes in the district.

In a meeting with the representatives of the lead bank and controlling officers of various banks and officials of various departments concerned, Mr. Rao said that the loans should be sanctioned within the stipulated time to the beneficiaries and bank officials should ensure that the targets are met.