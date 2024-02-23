2,67,559 candidates to appear for Teacher Eligibility Test in Andhra Pradesh

February 23, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar on February 23 (Friday) said that 2,67,559 candidates would appear for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at 120 examination centres from February 27.

In a statement, Mr. Suresh Kumar said the candidates could download their hall tickets from February 23 from the website https://aptet.apcfss.in//. The candidates will write Paper 1A from February 27 to March 1, Paper 2A from March 2 to 4 and March 6, Paper 1B on March 5 (forenoon) and Paper 2B on March 5 (afternoon).

He said that based on the Supreme Court verdict, the Andhra Pradesh High Court, on February 20, declared that B.Ed qualified candidates were not eligible for the Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts. Therefore, the fees paid by the B.Ed-qualified candidates would be deposited in their bank account linked to their Aadhaar numbers.

Helpdesk

Mr. Suresh Kumar said the allocation of examination centres was done based on the selection of the candidates. The candidates can approach their respective District Education Officers for enquiries related to examination centres, he said, adding that the department had set up a helpdesk for the smooth conduct of the TET and the DSC, which would function from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For any enquiries, candidates can dial 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997.

