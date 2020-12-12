Andhra Pradesh

262 cases settled in e-Lok Adalat

As many as 262 cases (involving an amount of ₹1.01 crore) pending disposal in the Andhra Pradesh High Court were settled in the e-Lok Adalat organised by Chief Justice of the High Court Justice J.K. Maheswari and the AP State Legal Services Authority on Saturday.

In a release, Legal Services Committee secretary M.V. Ramana Kumari said a total of 368 cases involving parties willing to compromise were referred to the e-Lok Adalat conducted by three Benches chaired by APLSA Chairman Justice A.V. Sesha Sai and Justices C. Praveen Kumar and Ninala Jayasurya. High Court advocates T.V.S. Ramulu, V. Raghu and J.M.U.V Prasad were members of the Benches.

Ms. Ramana Kumari thanked the judges, advocates and representatives of government departments for making the e-Lok Adalat a success.

