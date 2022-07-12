₹26,000 minimum salary sought for Vizianagaram municipal workers

All India Trade Union Congress Vizianagaram district president S. Rangaraju and general secretary Bugata Ashok on Monday urged the State government to fix ₹26,000 as minimum salary and release all arrears for municipal workers immediately.

As part of the Statewide strike, municipal workers organised a rally from the clock tower to Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation office where a public meeting was held.

Mr. Rangaraju said that the government was not making payments for surrendered leave, and retirement benefits. “All the outsourcing staff of VMC should be taken as permanent employees and all facilities extended to them immediately. More employees should be taken to provide services for people living on the outskirts and extended areas,” said Mr. Ashok.

Municipal workers’ union leaders J. Kamesh, T. Srinu, K. Srinu, Koduru Chiranjeevi, J. Bhaskara Rao and others were present.